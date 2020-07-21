Dock Spiders Handle Woodchucks to Win Before Day Off

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders await a pitch

FOND DU LAC, WI - A four-run sixth inning paired with five scoreless innings pitched by the Dock Spiders (11-9) propelled them to an 8-2 win over the Woodchucks (5-15) on Monday night.

The Woodchucks scored in their first at-bats for the second consecutive game, taking an early 1-0 lead in the first.

Fondy responded right back in the bottom half, plating two to go up 2-1. Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) and Tate Kolwyck (Vanderbilt University) both reached to start the game. Taylor Jackson (University of Illinois) dropped a bunt down in front of the mound, but an errant throw from the catcher allowed Novitske to score and move Kolwyck to third. Two batters later, Victor Scott II (West Virginia University) lined a hit into center that brought in Kolwyck and gave the Dock Spiders the lead.

Another run came across for Fondy in the third, starting with a Parker Noland (Vanderbilt University) double into left. Scott II lined another hit into center field and brought home Noland to make it 3-1 Fondy.

Wisconsin brought another run home in the top of the fourth to close the gap and get within one.

Fond du Lac opened things up in the sixth inning, scoring four runs on the heels of three Woodchuck errors in the field. Scott II reached on an error at first, then stole second and third. A bad throw to third to try and catch Scott II sailed into left and allowed him to score to make it 4-2 Dock Spiders. Tim Elko (University of Mississippi) and Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) reached on walks and Elko later scored after Jack Alexander (Austin Peay) lined a single into left field to make it a 5-2 lead.

Ryan Ritter (University of Kentucky) brought home Anderson on a single to left, and Alexander scored on a wild pitch that put the Dock Spiders up 7-2.

The next inning, Elko belted his third home run of the summer on a towering shot to left field that just narrowly left the ballpark to make it 8-2.

Zack Lee (University of Kentucky) started Monday night's contest, throwing five innings and striking out four hitters en route to his second win of the season (2-0). Chris Aldrich (UCLA) came in to relieve Lee in the sixth and helped keep the lead, allowing only one hit in two innings pitched. Dock Spiders newcomer Evan Kemp (University of Cincinnati) came in for the last two innings and shut the Woodchucks down, striking out two and allowing no hits to top off the solid outing for the Dock Spiders pitching staff.

With the win, the Dock Spiders are now tied with the Rockford Rivets at the top of the East Division in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod.

The Dock Spiders will enjoy their leaguewide day off on Tuesday before they host the Rockford Rivets for a two-game homestand starting on Thursday at 6:35 pm.

