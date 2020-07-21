Turtle Creek Stadium Voted Best in Baseball

July 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Turtle Creek Stadium, home of the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters of the Northwoods League, has been voted "Best of the Ballparks" for summer-collegiate stadiums by baseball fans on the Ballpark Digest website. Turtle Creek Stadium beat out Duncan Field, home of the Hastings (NE) Sodbusters in the finals.

"We are incredibly excited to have Turtle Creek Stadium selected as the best summer-collegiate ballpark in the country!" said Pit Spitters CEO Joe Chamberlin. When we brought the Pit Spitters to Traverse City in 2019, one of our primary objectives was to reinvigorate our fanbase and to make Turtle Creek Stadium a venue known for great baseball, great events and most importantly a venue that is embraced by the Northern Michigan community. Knowing that Pit Spitters fans made this happen reaffirms that we have something special going in Traverse City."

Turtle Creek Stadium originally opened in 2006 as Wuerfel Park as part of the professional baseball's Frontier League. In 2018, a change in stadium ownership prompted the change to summer-collegiate baseball and the Northwoods League. The 5,500-capacity stadium includes three private deck areas, 24 private suites and several other great fan amenities and attractions.

In 2019, Travis Field, home of the Brazos Valley (TX) Bombers edged out the win over what was then known as Pit Spitters Park. In 2020, the Pit Spitters entered into a long-term naming rights agreement with Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel and introduced the venue as Turtle Creek Stadium.

"Turtle Creek Stadium is truly a first-class facility and a baseball and entertainment destination for the region providing great memories for everyone in Traverse City," says Michael Schrader, CEO of Grand Traverse Resort and Casinos. "We feel very fortunate to partner with such a well-run organization."

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.