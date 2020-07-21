Rox Win An Extra-Inning Thriller against Waterloo

Jordan Barth of the St. Cloud Rox on base

Waterloo, IA - Ben Norman (Iowa) threw out the tying run at the plate in the eleventh inning as St. Cloud (8-7) beat Waterloo (9-7) by a score of 5-4.

Jordan Barth (Augustana) gave the Rox their first lead of the game in the third inning after walking in Kodie Kolden (Washington State). St. Cloud led 1-0.

Down 3-1 in the ninth inning, Nate Swarts (Washington State) led off with a walk. Norman followed with a double down the left field line. With two outs and the game on the line, Barth smacked a two-run double to tie the game at three.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, RJ Martinez (Minot State) came in out of the bullpen with two outs and the winning run on third base. He forced a ground ball to Sam Ireland (Minnesota) at first base to force extra innings.

Luke Roskam (Nebraska) blasted a single up the middle in the top of the tenth inning and scored Collin Montez (Washington State) from second base. It put the Rox ahead 4-3.

Waterloo responded in the bottom of the tenth inning, scoring one run. They had the winning run on third base, but Martinez recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

In the top of the eleventh inning, Kolden was able to score on a Bucks throwing error that put the Rox in the lead 5-4.

With two outs in the bottom of the eleventh inning, Tristan Peterson singled to left field. The runner on second base, Xane Washington, was thrown out at home plate by Norman in left field to end the game.

Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) started the game and threw four innings. Will Anderson (Minnesota) pitched 1.2 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Wick (Creighton) finished the sixth inning.

Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) was sensational out of the bullpen, tossing 2.1 innings and striking out four batters while not giving up a run. Martinez earned the win after throwing the final 2.2 innings.

The Rox will look to sweep the Bucks at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm. St. Cloud returns home to the Rock Pile on Wednesday at 7:05 pm against Willmar.

