Tails Get Hot in 10th

The Mandan Flickertails' bats came alive in the 10th inning in a 6-1 extra inning win over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

The Flickertails didn't score their first run until the 7th inning thanks to a Collin Hopkins double that allowed Cam Sibley to score. The bats really came alive in extra innings as the team was able to cross the plate five times against two Bull Moose relief pitchers. It was Jackson Loftin that led the Flickertails offense with three RBIs on his two hits in the game.

The Flickertails pitching staff kept the Bull Moose off balance as six pitchers combined to give up just one lonesome run to score in the 6th. Ben Schoneman threw five innings striking out four batters and giving up just four hits. Lucas Reid walked away with the win tonight as he pitched a scoreless 9th inning.

The Bull Moose couldn't seem to ignite any offense tonight when runners were in scoring position. They left a total of 11 runners stranded on base despite their seven hits. Calen Schwabe and Peter Serruto were the only two Bull Moose batters with multiple hits in tonight's affair.

On the mound, the Bull Moose pitching staff was solid through nine innings. Matthew Plisko kept hitters off balance all game as he struck out eight through just five innings of shutout work. Four Bull Moose relief pitchers combined to throw five innings but allowed six runs to cross - five of those coming in the 10th inning.

Jared Wegner took home tonight's Fetzer Electric Play of the Game as he was the owner of the go-ahead RBI in the top of the top of the 10th inning.

The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 91 mph came from Bull Moose pitcher Kevin Wiseman.

The Bismarck Larks, Bull Moose and Flickertails will have Tuesday off. Baseball will return to action on July 22 when the Bull Moose play host to the Larks. The Flicektails will resume as they host the Larks on July 23.

First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

