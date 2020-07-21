Rafters Win 10-1 Behind Lights-Out Pitching

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters closed down a two-game sweep of the La Crosse Loggers on Monday night, with a resounding 10-1 win. Wisconsin Rapids took down the Loggers on the back of the pitching staff, who struck out 13 batters and walked nobody.

Chris McElvain got the start for the Rafters and continued to thrive on the Witter Field mound. The Vanderbilt Commodore struck out seven, allowing an unearned run in the fifth. McElvain's ERA is still at 0.00 through 17.1 innings pitched for the Rafters. The bullpen combination of Brandon Siegenthaler, Ricky Castro, and Hunter Waldis added six strikeouts to the tally to shut the door.

The Rafters got started in the first with two runs in the first with a run on a wild pitch and a sacrifice fly. The Rafters would lead for the rest of the night. In the fifth, the Rafters responded to a run in the top half of the inning with a sac fly from Richie Schiekofer scoring Roman Trujillo for the third Rafters run of the night.

The Rafters then erupted with five runs in the sixth, getting runs on three hits to take an 8-1 lead. Wisconsin Rapids got two more in the seventh on a sac fly by Jacob Hinderleider.

The Rafters improved to 14-6 with the win, first in the WI-IL Pod. The Loggers fell to 9-11 with the loss. Tomorrow is an off day for the Pod. The Rafters return to action on Wednesday in Wausau. Coverage of the Rafters and Woodchucks starts Wednesday at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

