Bats Stifled in Road Loss to Wisconsin Rapids

July 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers could not get the offense going in a 10-1 loss to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters at Witter Field on Monday night. La Crosse falls to 9-11 on the year while the Rafters improve to 14-6.

Rafters starter Chris Mcelvain (Vanderbilt) struck out seven batters over five innings, while the Wisconsin Rapids pitching staff allowed just four hits to Loggers batters.

Kobe Kato (Arizona) collected two hits, while Braiden Ward (Washington) and Andrew Meggs (Creighton) each added one hit. Mitch Lines (Boise State) took the loss for La Crosse, allowing three hits and two earned runs over five innings pitched. Eli Campbell (Bradley University) struck out all three batters he faced in the eighth inning.

The Loggers have an off day on Tuesday, before heading on a four-game road trip with two games each at the Green Bay Booyah and the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

