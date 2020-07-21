Rivets Settle for Series Split After Falling to Booyah 3-2

After the Rivets and the Booyah put up a combined 44 runs in their first three games of their four games series, the fourth game was limited on the scoreboard when the Rivets fell 3-2.

The Booyah got on the board first in the top of the third after two errors led to a run being scored.

That was the only run pitcher Jimmy Burnette would surrender for the Rivets but fortunately for him, it was not earned due to two errors by the Rivets fielders. Besides that, Burnette was superb on the mound by only allowing 2 hits while striking out 8 through 5 innings pitched.

The Rivets would eventually get on the board in the 4th and tie the game. Brody Haring would get on with a walk and would follow that up by stealing second after a wild pitch. Bobby Seymour would also walk before Cam McDonald would score Harding from 2nd on an error to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the 9th, Jake Lotz would be on the mound for his second inning of work. He would end up loading the bases with zero outs before Zack Elliot scored on a sac fly by Andy Blake to put the Booyah up 2-1. That would be followed up by another run when Chris Seng scored on a wild pitch by Lotz.

In the bottom of the 9th, the Rivets had a chance to pull off a walk-off. With two men on, Kirk Liebert hit a line drive single scoring Jake Vander Wal from second to put the Rivets within one. With two outs Brandon Comia stepped up to the plate but he, unfortunately, strikes out and the Rivets fall 3-2.

The Rivets are back in action Wednesday when they take on the Fond Du Lac Spiders away at 6:05 PM.

