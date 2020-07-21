Barringer, Eckberg and MoonDogs Hold on to Extend Winning Streak against Willmar

July 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release





Willmar, Minn. - Excellent pitching was the story of the night Tuesday. It finished as a 1-0 rubber-match win for the Mankato MoonDogs who defeated the Willmar Stingers to conclude a five-game series win.

Shane Barringer (1-0) was unreal in his fourth start of the summer. He earned Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night for his work on the hill Tuesday. Barringer threw seven innings of scoreless baseball, was hit off five times, walked one and had seven strikeouts. After Tuesday's game, Barringer now leads the team in innings pitched (21) and holds the MoonDogs second-best ERA (1.71).

Evan Berkey led the MoonDogs with the bat, in the field and especially on the basepaths at Bill Taunton Stadium Tuesday. He scored the winning run in the fourth on a Dylan Phillips RBI ground out. Berkey put himself in position to score by working his way to third by dodging a tag. After attempting to steal third, he found himself in a rundown between second and third. Reluctantly, the MoonDogs shortstop committed to swiping third and slid in around the Stingers tag and was safe. He scored on the next pitch with two outs.

Berkey got it done in the field too. In the seventh he made a nearly impossible diving grab and got the ball over to third for a force play that led the Dogs out of a jam and sustained the one-run lead.

With the 1-0 advantage, the MoonDogs relied on excellent pitching to secure their third straight win. Tyler Eckberg rode the rest of the game out, shutting the door in the ninth after relieving Barringer at the start of the eighth. He earned the two-inning save with a pair of final-frame strikeouts. Ultimately, he totaled four and allowed four hits.

The Stingers loss was handed to their starter, Tanner Brown (0-1), who pitched seven innings of one-run baseball. Brown allowed just two-hits and a run which was all the Dogs could manage to get offensively. The southpaw struck out 11 while walking one on the night.

Willmar outhit Mankato, 9-2, in the one-run affair that gave the MoonDogs their first series win on the summer.

The MoonDogs (6-12) will take a two-day break before hosting the Rochester Honkers (4-8) at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn., Friday. The game is scheduled for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.