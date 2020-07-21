Bombers Score a Combined 16 Runs in a Doubleheader Sweep of Growlers

July 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, picking up two convincing wins against the Kalamazoo Growlers.

The majority of game one's scoring came in the bottom of the second, as the Bombers pushed across six runs off three hits and three Growler errors. DH Peter Hutzal knocked home Nate Stolze for the first run, followed by a string of Bomber runs. After two it was 6-0 Bombers.

In the away half of the fourth, the Growlers came scratching back with three runs of their own, off a Garrett Shultz base hit and a couple defensive mistakes from Battle Creek. The Bombers added an insurance run in the bottom half of the inning, with Justin Van De Brake teeing off for his third homerun of the year. That's where the scoring stopped, the Bombers picking up a 7-3 win.

Game two saw more of the same from the Bombers offense. The Growlers scored first, scoring a run in each of the first two innings. In the home half of the second, the Bombers pushed across two runs off five walks surrendered by Growlers pitching. After two, it was knotted and two apiece.

The third is where the Bombers really started pouring it on, scoring four runs in the bottom part of the inning. Joe Mason led off the inning with a single and later scored, followed by a big three-run double from shortstop Tyler Wardwell. Bombers led 6-2.

The scoring didn't stop for the Bombers there, as they added three more in the bottom of the fourth. Michael Morissette delivered the big hit of the frame, driving home Joe Mason and Bradley Goulet on a two-run double. The Growlers couldn't muster up a comeback in their half of the fifth, and the Bombers walked away with a 9-2 game two victory.

The Bombers host the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies tomorrow night at Homer Stryker Field, game times at 5:15 and 8 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.