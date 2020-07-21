Bombers Best Growlers in Back-To-Back Blowouts

Kalamazoo, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers swept today's doubleheader by a score of 7-3 in game one, and 9-2 in game two.

The home-run derby that preceded game one was won by Carson Greene (Stanford Unviversity) of the Growlers, who defeated Battle Creek's Pablo Arevalo (Southern Illinois University) Â 4-1.

The Bombers got things going early in game one, exploding for a 6 run second inning which got started by a Peter Hutzal (Marshall University) RBI single. Following that up for the Bombers were back to back RBI's from Michael Morissette (Miami University (OH)), and Tyler Wardwell (Miami University (OH)). Errors committed by the Growlers would also allow Wardwell and Seth Tucker (Hendrix College) to score.

The Growlers got 3 runs back in the top of the 4th, when Khale Showers (Northwood University) tallied an RBI by bringing in Greene. Ben Van Cleve (University of Mississippi) then scored on a throwing error before Garrett Schultz (Xavier University) singled and brought home Jake Topolski (Duke University).

The Bombers responded in the bottom half of the inning with a Justin VanDeBrake (Washington State University) home-run that brought the score up to 7-3, where it would hold through to the end for a Battle Creek victory.

The home-run derby prior to game two was won convincingly by Brett Barrera (Stanford University), who defeated Battle Creek's Jimmy Wressel (Concordia University) by a final tally of 8-1.

The Growlers jumped out to an early lead in game one thanks to a Greene RBI single that scored Blake Dunn (Western Michigan University). The Growlers struck again in the top of the second to increase their lead to 2-0, when Van Cleve came around to score on a throwing error.

The Bombers tied up the game in a nightmare bottom of the second for the Growlers, with Brad Goulet (Akron University) scoring on a wild pitch and Jax Wardwell (Eastern Kentucky University) scoring when VanDeBrake was walked with the bases loaded.

Things would only get worse for the Growlers from there, when in the bottom of the 3rd Hutzal delivered an RBI single that scored Joe Mason (Mount Olive University). Then with the bases loaded, Tyler Wardwell delivered a bases-clearing, 3 RBI double to increase the Bombers lead to 6-2.

The Bombers added to their cushion in the bottom of the 4th, first with a 2 RBI double off the bat of Morissette, then with a Hutzal sacrifice fly to make the score 9-2.

Nolan Lamere (Clarke University) came in and retired the final three Growler batters to clinch the day's sweep by Battle Creek.

The Growlers take the next two nights off and return to action on Friday, while the Bombers are back at Homer Stryker Field tomorrow night for a 5-inning doubleheader with the Kalamazoo MacDaddies.

