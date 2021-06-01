Stingers Drop 2021 Opener at Bismarck

Willmar Stingers pitcher Seth Miller

Bismarck, N.D. - The Stingers fall in the 2021 opener on the road in Bismarck by a final score of 10-3. In a game that was competitive for the first six-and-a-half innings, the Larks broke things open in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Larks scored four runs on a bases loaded walk and two wild pitches in the bottom of the seventh to take a 7-3 lead. On the second wild pitch, Willmar pitcher Tyler Stone bounced one in that ultimately went out of play, scoring two runs.

They added three more in the bottom of the eighth as Willmar pitcher Kolby Kiser hit two batters and walked three, extending the lead to 10-3.

For the Stingers, Carter Howell hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game at 3. Howell finished the night 1-f0r-2 with the home run, three walks, an RBI and two runs scored.

The Stingers got on the board first in the top of the second when when Gavin Baker singled home Jakob Newton. The Larks responded on a Drew Beazley sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second.

In the third, Newton then singled home Carter Howell, and Bismarck responded with two more to take the lead in the fifth.

John Klein got the start for Willmar, striking out seven and allowing three runs. Seth Brewer started for Bismarck, striking out six and allowing two runs.

The second and final game of the series will be Tuesday, June 1 at 6:35 p.m. from Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

