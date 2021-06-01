Loggers Fall to MoonDogs in Season Opener
June 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
MANKATO, Minnesota - Yesterday the Loggers fell in a close game to the Mankato Moondogs. The game carried into the 10th where the Moondogs walked it off. The Loggers now have a 0-1 record while the Moondogs started the season with an undefeated record (1-0).
The game was a bit of a pitchers duel as no runs were scored until the 4th where Mitchell Novak (St. Scholastica)Â scored on a wild pitch. The Loggers didn't take long to respond though as Darrian Escobar-Winter (Viterbo) hit a game-tying double that drove in the only Logger run of the game. The game remained at that score until the bottom of the 10th where Novak hit a grounder that snuck through the infield to score the winning run.
John Lundgren (North Alabama) was awarded the 'W' for the Moondogs. Along with that, the save went to Nolan Pender (Bellarmine). On the other side, Travis Luensman (South Carolina) received the 'L' for the Loggers.
The Loggers pitching did a great job of preventing hits. In total, the Loggers pitching staff gave up 2 hits all night. Both of those hits going to Mitchell Novak. Loggers pitchers had a combined 13 strikeouts.
The Loggers look to split the two-game series tonight at ISG Field. They return to Copeland on June 2nd to face the Minnesota Mudpuppies in a two-game series.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2021
- Loggers Fall to MoonDogs in Season Opener - La Crosse Loggers
- Booyah Set for Home Opener at Improved Ballpark - Green Bay Booyah
- Fond du Lac Travel to Green Bay - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Wheaton, Growlers Pitchers Assert Dominance in Opening Day Triumph over Battle Creek - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Kingfish Fall 6-1 on Opening Day - Kenosha Kingfish
- Honkers Rally in Ninth for Opening Night Victory - Rochester Honkers
- Platinum-Selling Artist Jimmie Allen Set to Perform at Copeland Park & Events Center - La Crosse Loggers
- Bombers Drop Season Opener against Rival - Battle Creek Bombers
- Larks Send Kaitlyn off with Win - Bismarck Larks
- Loggers Lose on Opening Night 2-1 on a Mankato Walk-Off - La Crosse Loggers
- Woodchucks Rally in the Rain - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rafters Outlasted by Woodchucks in 10 Inning, Six Hour Season Opener - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Drop 2021 Opener at Bismarck - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Edge Loggers to Win Extra-Inning Opening Day Thriller - Mankato MoonDogs
- Dominant Pitching Leads Rivets to Season-Opening Victory - Rockford Rivets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Loggers Fall to MoonDogs in Season Opener
- Platinum-Selling Artist Jimmie Allen Set to Perform at Copeland Park & Events Center
- Loggers Lose on Opening Night 2-1 on a Mankato Walk-Off
- Former Logger Riley Adams Gets Called Up
- Loggers Sign a Bruin, an Aztec and a Billiken