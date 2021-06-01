Loggers Fall to MoonDogs in Season Opener

MANKATO, Minnesota - Yesterday the Loggers fell in a close game to the Mankato Moondogs. The game carried into the 10th where the Moondogs walked it off. The Loggers now have a 0-1 record while the Moondogs started the season with an undefeated record (1-0).

The game was a bit of a pitchers duel as no runs were scored until the 4th where Mitchell Novak (St. Scholastica)Â scored on a wild pitch. The Loggers didn't take long to respond though as Darrian Escobar-Winter (Viterbo) hit a game-tying double that drove in the only Logger run of the game. The game remained at that score until the bottom of the 10th where Novak hit a grounder that snuck through the infield to score the winning run.

John Lundgren (North Alabama) was awarded the 'W' for the Moondogs. Along with that, the save went to Nolan Pender (Bellarmine). On the other side, Travis Luensman (South Carolina) received the 'L' for the Loggers.

The Loggers pitching did a great job of preventing hits. In total, the Loggers pitching staff gave up 2 hits all night. Both of those hits going to Mitchell Novak. Loggers pitchers had a combined 13 strikeouts.

The Loggers look to split the two-game series tonight at ISG Field. They return to Copeland on June 2nd to face the Minnesota Mudpuppies in a two-game series.

