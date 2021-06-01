Mallards Host Lakeshore for Finale of Opening Series

The Madison Mallards (1-0) played their first game at the Warner Park Duck Pond since August 2019 and came away with a 7-2 win on Memorial Day. Tonight, they'll host the Chinooks again at 6:05p.m. to close out the two-game opening series.

The Mallards took advantage of some timely hitting en route to seven runs on Monday. J.T. Benson (Louisville) led the way for the Mallards with two singles and a double, two RBI and two runs scored.

The Mallards also got solid performances on the mound from Ryan Lauk (Wagner) who went five innings, allowing one run and striking out seven; and Kyle Jungers (Edgewood), who pitched three shutout innings in relief with six strikeouts. Christian Horner (Palm Beach Atlantic) closed out the ninth, giving up one run.

Tonight, the Mallards will start Ike Buxton (Lipscomb) on the mound. The 6'3" Redshirt freshman from Ketchem, Idaho posted a 4-5 record and a 5.36 ERA for Libscomb in 2021. He previously played a Boise State and also played with Bismark in the 2020 Northwoods League season.

The Mallards lineup will be nearly identical to last night with just one change in Jack Cavanaugh (UW-Milwaukee) playing left field and batting sixth. Matt Scannell (Princeton) will switch from LF to DH but remain in the seventh spot.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. tonight and it will conclude the two-game series with the Chinooks as the Mallards will travel to Wausau tomorrow to play the Wisconsin Woodchucks.

