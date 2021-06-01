Mallards Fall to Chinooks 11-3, Split Opening Series
June 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
After winning on opening day against the Lakeshore Chinooks, the Mallards hosted the Chinooks once again and fell by a final of 11-3.
It was a scoreless ballgame going into the top of the 4th when the Chinooks went off for 4 runs in the inning thanks to five singles.
The Mallards got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth of a solo bomb from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron). Chinooks starting pitcher Ben Cruikshank struck out the side in the inning after the home run and finished his day pitching four innings and giving up just two hits.
Mallards starter Ike Buxton was able to go one more inning after the fourth inning rally to finish with five innings pitched, four earned runs and five strikeouts.
The Chinooks then poured it on offensively by hitting two three-run home runs, one an opposite field shot from Josh Glenn and then Brennen Bales hit one to left field for his seventh hit in the two game series.
Next up for the Mallards is the first road trip of the season as they'll head to Wausau to take on the Wisconsin Woodchucks. First pitch for the games on both Wednesday and Thursday are scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
