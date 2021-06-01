Platinum-Selling Artist Jimmie Allen Set to Perform at Copeland Park & Events Center

June 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







Jimmie Allen is going to give it his "Best Shot" on September 23rd as he and Chris Bandi will be putting on a live show at Copeland Park & Events Center.

The COVID-19 Pandemic brought a whole host of problems, and Copeland was not immune to these problems. This event was scheduled to happen in May 2020, but city ordinances along with concern for the safety of the general public prevented it from happening.

"We are beyond excited to finally get to carry out and host Jimmie Allen this fall!" said Event Coordinator Ben Kapanke. "After the 2020 year, we are ready to throw a party at Copeland Park and Events Center and Jimmie Allen is the perfect fit to carry that out."

More artists will be added to the lineup soon, but for now, you can purchase your tickets at copelandevents.com. They will go on sale starting June 3rd at 9 am.

There are multiple options for tickets. Ticket prices are $70 for VIP (includes food and beverage), $35 for Field GA, $30 for Grandstand GA.

So we hope to see you out there at Copeland Park & Events Center as we host Jimmie Allen and let the "Good Times Roll."

*Tickets for last year's show WILL be honored

Event sponsors include: River Rats Bar and Grill, Trane Company, G.E.C.U. and Elevate Media

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.