MoonDogs Edge Loggers to Win Extra-Inning Opening Day Thriller

MANKATO, Minn. -Â The Mankato MoonDogs (1-0) kicked off the 20th season in walk-off fashion, upending the La Crosse Loggers 2-1 in 10 innings during a Northwoods League contest, Monday.

In his MoonDogs debut,Â Mitchell NovakÂ (St. Scholastica) was the hero with a 10th-inning single through the right side which scoredÂ Caleb HeuertzÂ (Midland College) from third to give the Dogs their first win of the season on opening night.

AfterÂ Bryce NovakÂ (Gustavus) gave the MoonDogs their first run and lead on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, the Loggers evened the scored withÂ Darrian Escobar-WinterÂ hitting a ground-rule RBI double to center. After five innings the score was tied 1-1. Mitchell Novak proved the game-winning hit through the left side five innings later.

Despite outhitting being outhit 6-3 and having the game's only three mishaps in the field, the MoonDogs prevailed to move to 1-0 in 2021.

Returning MoonDogs' relieverÂ Nolan PenderÂ (Bellarmine) (1-0) secured his first win of the season in the season opener after pitching the top of the 10th for the Dogs. The starting arm was right-handed pitcherÂ Blake ReillyÂ (Grand Canyon) who three complete innings of one-hit shutout baseball. He struck out four and walked one along the way.

The loss went to Loggers' right-handerÂ Marius BalandisÂ (0-1). Balandis entered the game in the seventh and worked his way to the loss.Â

The MoonDogs and Loggers rematch again Tuesday with the first pitch at ISG Field going out at 6:35 p.m.

