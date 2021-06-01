Kingfish Fall 6-1 on Opening Day

Kenosha, WI- The Kenosha Kingfish dropped the first game of the season 6-1 to the Rockford Rivets at Historic Simmons Field Monday, May 31.

Kingfish starter Brock Weirather threw six innings, giving up one unearned run on two hits. He struck out nine, and the Kingfish struck out 17 as a team which ties the team strikeout record.

It was a one run game until Daniel Gutierrez crossed the plate for the Rivets in the seventh. Rockford broke the game open in the eighth inning, with a walk and three back-to-back hits driving in four runs.

The Rivets' Bryce Barnett and Keegan McCarty held Kenosha hitless until the eighth inning when Harry Deliyannis broke up the no-hitter with a single. The Kingfish would go on to have two more hits, a bunt single from McKay Barney in the eighth and a solo home run from Henry Kusiak that scored the only Kingfish run of the game.

Kenosha will travel to Rockford Tuesday, June 1 for the second game of the home-away match up.

