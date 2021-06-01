Booyah Set for Home Opener at Improved Ballpark

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah are ready to host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for their home opener as they look to bounce back from a tough opening day.

The Booyah are looking to get to .500 on the young season after a 13-3 loss in Fond du Lac on Monday. The Booyah picked up just four hits and scored their only runs of the game in the ninth inning. David Vazquez went 1-for-2 with two walks in the contest.

The Booyah will turn to the Louisiana-Lafayette bound Caleb Reis on Tuesday. In 19 appearances for Northwest Florida State this spring, Reis went 6-3 with two saves, striking out 80 batters in 68.0 innings pitched. He finished the spring campaign with a 2.91 ERA.

The Dock Spiders will turn to UW-Milwaukee's Riley Frey. He went 2-9 with a 3.60 ERA in 14 appearances this spring. He gave up 83 hits over 80.0 innings pitched for the Panthers in 2021.

Many improvements have been made to Capital Credit Union Park. Fans can expect to see new menu items at the concession stands, including freshly popped popcorn and soft served ice cream in a cone or a helmet. Fans will also notice the Gnarly Cedar Lounge on the left field concourse and the Bud Light Party Patio over on the right field concourse. Additionally, a new scoreboard has been set up in right field and five bounce houses will be set up on the Backyard Berm, where kids will be able to bounce around all game for just $5.

The first 2,000 fans through the gate at Capital Credit Union Park will receive a coupon which is valid for one Festival Foods Oktoberfest bratwurst and one Pepsi fountain drink. It is also mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah's third birthday and many of his mascot friends from around the area will make an appearance at the ballpark in Ashwaubenon. All fans will also receive a free foam finger.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2021

