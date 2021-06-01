Larks Send Kaitlyn off with Win

The Bismarck Larks defeated the Willmar Stingers in a 10-4 rout to kick off their 2021 season on Monday night.

Larks received quality pitching from starter Seth Brewer. A returner from last year's team, Brewer pitched five innings only allowing two earned runs. Brewer continued right where he left off in the 2020 Northwoods League season, racking up six strikeouts in his first outing of the 2021 season.

Following Seth Brewer out of the bullpen, Jordan Chappell was lights out. The lefty pitched three innings allowing just one run while mowing down seven Stingers'. Larks newcomer Khalid Collymore made his presence known defensively, making the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game when he sprinted in and made a diving catch to record the final out of the game.

Despite the loss, Stingers' reliever Tyler Stone was throwing gas. At times, the righty reached 93 on the gun for Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Stone finished the night with four strikeouts in 1.2 innings of work.

Even though the Larks were outhit the Larks found a lot of production from their 2-4 batters. Brant Schaffitzel, Ben Teel, and Spencer Sarringar combined to go 4 for 10 at the plate. The Larks received a lot of help from Willmar, with the Stingers committing five errors defensively.

The Larks look to start their season 2-0 on Tuesday night, when they take on Willmar for the final game of the two game series for a 6:35 first pitch.

