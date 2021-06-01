Spitters Sweep to Start Season

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters continued a hot pitching start in a 3-1 win over the Kokomo Jackrabbits, completing the two-game sweep.

Jeremy Neff (1-0, 0.00 ERA) had a dominant start, throwing six innings of one run ball. Thanks to strong defense, he hurled four 1-2-3 innings and picked up four strikeouts.

The bullpen stayed perfect, with Joe Horozco and Cam Schuelke pitching a scoreless seventh and eighth inning. Big right-hander Evan Gates picked up his first save of the season, getting two groundouts to end the game.

Christian Faust picked up his first hit and RBI's of the season, tying the game on a groundout in the third and putting his team up 3-1 with a single in the fifth. Faust also made four defensive plays in the field.

Adam Proctor started his season off with a bang, doubling off the wall in the fourth to score a run.

Trey Truitt, Michael Stygles, Jake Arnold, Aidan Brewer and Camden Traficante each picked up a hit to extend their hitting streaks.

Up Next

The Pit Spitters continue their home stand with a two-game set against the Rockford Rivets. Game One is Wednesday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. For tickets for all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

