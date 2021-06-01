Fond du Lac Travel to Green Bay

June 1, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will hit the road for the first time this season and face-off against the Green Bay Booyah at Capital Credit Union Park.

Series Setup

Who - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (1-0) vs. Green Bay Booyah (0-1)

Positions in NWL Standings - #1 Fond du Lac; #3 Green Bay Booyah

When - Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 6:35 p.m.

Where - Green Bay, Wisconsin (Capital Credit Union Park)

Watch - Northwoods League Baseball Network (Link)

Video Announcer - Manny Rodriguez

Social Media - @DockSpiders

Listen (Internet) - Dockspiders.com

Radio Announcer - Cade Crenshaw

__________________________________________________________________________

Starting Pitchers

RHP Caleb Reis (GB) vs. LHP Riley Frey (FDL)

__________________________________________________________________________

Fond du Lac Overview

The Dock Spiders defeated the Booyah in Monday's Opening Day contest, 13-3.

RHP Connor McKenna was able to shut down Green Bay's offense from the mound, throwing six innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight batters.

Chandler Simpson showcased his speed on the basepaths in Monday's game with four stolen bases.

__________________________________________________________________________

Green Bay Overview

Matthew Rivera gave the Booyah their first runs in Monday's game in the ninth inning with a two-RBI single to score Adam Cootway and Owen Lester.

Nadir Lewis, who is returning to the Booyah in 2021, totaled 11 RBI including 5 home runs in 2020.

Booyah probable starting pitcher Caleb Reis finished his spring season at Northwest Florida State College with 80 strikeouts through 68.0 innings pitched.

__________________________________________________________________________

Quick Hits

Five Dock Spiders recorded at-least one RBI in Monday's win, with Connor Manthey leading the charge with four RBI.

Following the conclusion of today's two-game series, the Dock Spiders will return home to host the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.