Walks Hinder Bombers in Second Straight Loss to Growlers

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers dropped their second consecutive game to the Kalamazoo Growlers Tuesday 13-1.

Caleb Smith started on the mound for the Bombers and was unable to find the strike zone in his 2.2 innings of work. The righty walked nine in his outing which led to him giving up nine runs in his first start of the season.

The Growlers took advantage of the walks in the second and third innings as they scored four runs in the second and five in the third, an inning where the Growlers sent 11 batters to the plate and did not have to record a hit to score as Smith walked four in the inning and Davis Burgin, who relieved Smith, walked the first batter he faced. The Bombers used four different pitchers who combined to walk 16 Growler hitters despite only giving up five hits and striking out nine.

Burgin went 2.1 in relief not giving up any hits and striking out five but walked four batters and gave up two runs.

Tanner Knapp started for the Growlers and limited the Bombers to just one run in six innings of work to earn his first win of the season.

The Bombers opened the scoring in the first inning as second baseman Miguel Larreal singled home Drew Dyer for the Bombers only run of the ballgame. Larreal had three of the Bombers six hits on the night and went 4-7 in the two-game series.

The Bombers look to shake off the series loss against their cross-town rivals as they hit the road for the first time this season. They will start a two-game series with the Kokomo Jackrabbits Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.

