Stingers Create History in Final Matchup Against Hot Tots with 21-0 Victory

WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers dominated early and never looked back to secure a 21-0 win against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday in a game where they set the Northwoods League runs scored record.

Willmar got on the board in the first inning as after three runs came across with the lone hit being a Drey Dirksen RBI single, Jake Hjelle came to the plate and hit a single to score two and make it a 5-0 Stingers lead.

That single was enough to break the Northwoods League runs scored record which the Stingers set at 525 in the 2022 season.

The Stingers weren't done there however as a sac fly and a Dallas Duarte RBI single got the ball rolling in the second.

Sean Rimmer added onto the lead with a two-run homer to make it a 9-0 lead and his Hawaii teammate Stone Miyao followed that up with a three-run blast of his own in the same inning.

The Stingers would take a 13-0 lead after the second inning and if it wasn't already, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Jack Hines put the nail in the coffin.

Hines hit a grand slam in the third to extend the Stingers lead to 17-0.

Stingers starter Luke Schafer would see his day come to an end after the third and Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Kristopher Hokenson kept the shutout going.

While Hokenson tossed three innings and struck out seven batters, the Stingers had a few more runs left to score.

A pair of doubles from Dallas Duarte and Hjelle led to a four-run fourth inning to extend our lead up to 21-0.

Following the fourth, both teams would be shutout the remainder of the game as Hokenson and Will Whelan combined for six shutout innings from the bullpen to close the win.

The Stingers will now begin their final home series of the season hosting the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday.

