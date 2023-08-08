Stingers Create History in Final Matchup Against Hot Tots with 21-0 Victory
August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
WILLMAR, MN - The Willmar Stingers dominated early and never looked back to secure a 21-0 win against the Minot Hot Tots on Tuesday in a game where they set the Northwoods League runs scored record.
Willmar got on the board in the first inning as after three runs came across with the lone hit being a Drey Dirksen RBI single, Jake Hjelle came to the plate and hit a single to score two and make it a 5-0 Stingers lead.
That single was enough to break the Northwoods League runs scored record which the Stingers set at 525 in the 2022 season.
The Stingers weren't done there however as a sac fly and a Dallas Duarte RBI single got the ball rolling in the second.
Sean Rimmer added onto the lead with a two-run homer to make it a 9-0 lead and his Hawaii teammate Stone Miyao followed that up with a three-run blast of his own in the same inning.
The Stingers would take a 13-0 lead after the second inning and if it wasn't already, MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Jack Hines put the nail in the coffin.
Hines hit a grand slam in the third to extend the Stingers lead to 17-0.
Stingers starter Luke Schafer would see his day come to an end after the third and Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Kristopher Hokenson kept the shutout going.
While Hokenson tossed three innings and struck out seven batters, the Stingers had a few more runs left to score.
A pair of doubles from Dallas Duarte and Hjelle led to a four-run fourth inning to extend our lead up to 21-0.
Following the fourth, both teams would be shutout the remainder of the game as Hokenson and Will Whelan combined for six shutout innings from the bullpen to close the win.
The Stingers will now begin their final home series of the season hosting the Thunder Bay Border Cats on Wednesday.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023
- Stingers Create History in Final Matchup Against Hot Tots with 21-0 Victory - Willmar Stingers
- Dogs Feast on Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting - Madison Mallards
- Wausau Scores Seven in Ninth, Beats Fond du Lac 11-4 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Come Up Short Against Madison in a One-Run Ball Game - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Split Series with Rafters to Snap Losing Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Earn Playoff Spot, Win 9-1 Over Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Jacks Grab the Final Game of the Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kalamazoo Wins Ninth Game of Their Last 10 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Secure Record-Breaking Win over Traverse City - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Aim to Split Season Series with Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Huge Honkers Comeback Leads to Late-Inning Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Grab Big Early Lead, Slash Lakeshore in the First Game of the Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Open Four-Game Homestand Strong, Outmuscle Hot Tots 14-3 - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Offense Falls Flat in Loss to Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockers Drop Series Opener to Mallards, Win Streak Ends at Four - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks 11-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Stingers Create History in Final Matchup Against Hot Tots with 21-0 Victory
- Stingers Open Four-Game Homestand Strong, Outmuscle Hot Tots 14-3
- Stingers Secure Series Sweep with Strong Offensive Display, Trample Express 11-4
- First Game in Eau Claire Goes Smoothly for Stingers, Hold off Express 8-6
- Stingers Dominate In First Game Following All-Star Break With 8-2 Win Over Larks