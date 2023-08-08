Kalamazoo Wins Ninth Game of Their Last 10

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In another nail biter, a bases clearing triple in the top of the ninth helped the Growlers pull away from the Kokomo Jackrabbits, winning 7-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Kalamazoo has dominated the Jackrabbits all season long and the first two innings looked as an indication for another dominant win. After an error and a walk started off the ballgame, Anthony Stephan put the Growlers on the board with an RBI single to right.

- In the second inning, Kalamazoo added another three runs off of three hits and a walk, capped off by a two-RBI single by Gabe Springer into right. Eamon Horwedel's day also looked to be dominant, getting the first six outs on just 16 pitches before getting through the third on an inning-ending double play.

- Horwedel would falter in the fourth but throw up another scoreless frame before giving up two runs in the fifth. Kokomo brought themselves back within two after a Tahj Borom single and a Tyler Ganus RBI groundout.

- The Jackrabbits would add another in the sixth, pulling Horwedel out of the game after an RBI single from Jack Anderson.

- Ryan Henrickson and Nolan Milliman would throw 2.1 scoreless innings to keep the Growlers one-run lead intact while Kalamazoo's offense struggled in the middle innings. The Growlers batters was silent from the third to the sixth, not putting on a single baserunner.

- Kokomo's bullpen would be once again the undoing of their comeback. After two singles and a hit by pitch to set up the bases loaded in the ninth, Myles Beale would clear the bases on a triple into left0center field to give the Growlers a commanding 7-4 lead.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.