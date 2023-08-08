MoonDogs Offense Falls Flat in Loss to Larks

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release







The Mankato MoonDogs mustered just one run on Monday night, as they were downed 4-1 by the Bismarck Larks at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.

The pitching was the story in the early going as Bismarck's Cade Torgerson and Mankato's Tomas Nelson (Gustavus Adolphus) kept the game scoreless through the first two-and-a-half innings. However, the Larks hit back in a big way, scoring two runs in the third and fourth frames to charge out to a 4-0 lead.

The game stayed 4-0 until the sixth inning, as Kai Roberts (Utah) walked, stole second base, stole third base, and scored on a throwing error down to third base. Roberts was a bright spot for the MoonDogs offensively, going 2/2 with two walks and two stolen bases.

Conor Merton (Bethany Lutheran) took over for Nelson with two outs in the sixth inning. Nelson went 5.2 innings, allowing four earned runs while striking out four. Merton entered in a 4-1 game and did his part, retiring seven of the eight batters he faced while striking out two.

However, Mankato just could not get the offense going and fell 4-1 to the Larks. A big problem for the black and orange was that they had just two runners in scoring position all night.

Mankato is back in action Tuesday as they finish off the season series with the Larks. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.