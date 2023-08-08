Huge Honkers Comeback Leads to Late-Inning Win

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rochester Honkers News Release







The Rochester Honkers (31-33, 13-17) fell behind early in this contest as the Waterloo Bucks (34-30, 20-10) jumped out to an early 6-0 lead. The Honkers were able to come back and defeat the Bucks 9-8 to win the season series.

The Honkers were held both hitless and scoreless through the first five frames. Then in the sixth, Rochester exploded for five runs, capped off by a three-run home run from Mattie Thomas (University of San Francisco) that cleared the wall in right-center field by a wide margin.

Rochester would then score three in the seventh to take the lead, but Waterloo finally answered with two of their own to tie the game. Both teams had their bullpen work through a scoreless eighth, and the game headed into the final inning.

Brendan O'Sullivan (UNLV) walked to lead off the inning and went to second on a wild pitch. Carson Stevens (Cal Poly) singled him in to give the Honkers a 9-8 lead.

Corbin Barker (UC Riverside) got the opportunity to close the door on the Bucks in the ninth, and he took full advantage and retired the side in order. The Honkers play again on Wednesday against the Mankato MoonDogs. First pitch is at 6:35 pm.

The Rochester Honkers began their 30th season of play on May 29th. Keep up with the team on social media by following them on Twitter (@RochHonkers) and Instagram (@honkersbaseball) and like the Honkers on Facebook at Rochester Honkers Baseball Club. Interact on social by using the hashtag #FunForTheWholeFlock!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.