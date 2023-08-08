Growlers Secure Record-Breaking Win over Traverse City

Kalamazoo, Mich. - In another thrilling back and forth game with the Traverse City Pit Spitters, a go-ahead RBI single from Colin Blanchard in the top of the ninth helped propel the Growlers to a record-breaking 34rd win of the season.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

- Following another barnburner in game three of the series, the pitching staffs would settle down for the finale. K-Zoo's Tanner Ware looked dominant across his first three innings, retiring all nine in order. Maddux Hoaglund, in his first start with the Pit Spitters produced solid numbers getting around a couple jams in the first three innings to keep the game scoreless.

- Both teams would finally poke through in the fourth inning with the Growlers scoring on a passed ball with the bases loaded and two outs and the Pit Spitters on an RBI single from Colin Summerhill.

- Behind a six-inning, one-run, four strikeout performance from Tanner Ware, the offense would put together another three runs on another passed ball and two RBI singles from Will Furniss and Anthony Stephan.

- Kalamazoo would head to the pen in the seventh to where Carson Byers would get help by an inning-ending double play ball to throw a scoreless frame.

- Following a single and a walk in the eighth, Carson Byers was pulled out of the game for Cade Kontny. The Pit Spitters would roar back with an additional three base hits and a sac fly to score three runs and tie the game at four.

- In the top of the ninth inning, following a walk and a wild pitch moved Kevin Krill up into second, Colin Blanchard came through to give the Growlers the lead back with an RBI ground ball single which poked its way into right field.

