Rockers Drop Series Opener to Mallards, Win Streak Ends at Four

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers lost game one of the two-game set against the Madison Mallards 13-0. Green Bay now trails the first-place Mallards by two games amid the league's final week of the regular season.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Grayson Walker (Dickinson). The right-handed pitcher made his 10th start of the season. After a scoreless first inning, he ran into trouble in the second.

Scoring in this ball game opened with a five-run inning for the Mallards. The visitors hit three home runs in the inning including back-to-back home runs from Davis Hamilton (North Dakota State) and Alex Harrell (Arkansas State-Mountain Home).

Bryce Crabb (Northwestern-St. Paul) would pitch the bulk of the game for Green Bay. Apart from a three-run homer, he cruised through 4.1 innings on the hill while striking out two batters.

Madison would get eight more runs throughout the ball game. Three of them would be driven in by David Melfi (Wagner) who hit two home runs in the contest.

Out of the five pitchers for Green Bay to appear in the game, Connor Nolen (Carroll) was one of two arms to record a scoreless inning. The right-handed reliever has now thrown four scoreless innings this season for the Rockers as his ERA remains at zero.

At the plate, Green Bay put up seven total hits. Each hit came from a different bat apart from center fielder Max Mims (Southwestern) who had a multi-hit day.

In the Great Lakes West Standings, the Rockers are 17-14 in the second half. Overall, the Rockers remain well above .500 at 38-29.

Up next for the Rockers is the final meeting against the Mallards this regular season. First pitch for Tuesday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m. and can also be viewed tomorrow on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

