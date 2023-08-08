Dogs Feast on Larks

The MoonDogs looked to head home on a high note after spending over a week on the road. The MoonDogs would go with a Bull Pen Day starting with reliver Kobe Lovell.

Lovell would be given an early lead to work with as Ty Rumsey would make it home after being walked with no balls put in play.

Lovell would keep the Larks off the board until the third inning when the Larks would match the MoonDogs two runs. Lovell would come in for the fourth inning and would not make it through as three more runs make it around the diamond.

It would not take long for the MoonDogs to respond as with a runner on base Brendan Hord would show one of the many reasons he was named to the All-Star game with a deep drive off the video board. Eli Anderson would continue his great start to his Northwoods League career getting in after stealing two bases after a single.

The MoonDogs would not stop there as they would continue to pound out runs. Rumsey would send Orlando Salinas home on a sac fly before Kip Fougerousse launched one off the video boards just feet away from Hord's. Hord would also join in with his second home run of the game extending the MoonDogs lead. Anderson would get himself a little league home run scoring on a single and two errors pushing in the hot bat of Jalen Martinez.

The game would spiral out of control for the Larks as the MoonDogs would push another four runs across the plate during the seventh putting the game nearly out of reach. It would not stop there as the MoonDogs would put another 4 runs on the board in the ninth.

The MoonDogs would win the game against the Larks with a final score of 19-8. The MoonDogs return home tomorrow for a 6:35 P.M. matchup against the Honkers.

