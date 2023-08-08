Rockers Come Up Short Against Madison in a One-Run Ball Game

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers fell just short of the Mallards in Tuesday night's game where the visitors won 8-7. As a result, Madison secured the win of the season series seven wins to five.

Starting on the mound for the Rockers was Ty Thurman (Colorado State-Pueblo). In his first start for Green Bay, he tossed four innings, allowing only two earned runs.

The Rockers opened scoring in this ball game right away. In the first inning, center fielder Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) hit an RBI groundout to give the home team a 1-0 lead.

After the Mallards got a run back, Green Bay first baseman Mateo Matthews (Wagner) crushed a home run to right field. His eighth homer of the season gave the Rockers a 3-1 lead.

Madison would get one more run before Green Bay took their largest lead of the night. In the fourth inning, Jackson launched his third home run of the season to right-center field, putting Green Bay out in front 6-2.

The Mallards would begin their comeback in the sixth and get the rest of the run support they needed one inning later. Visiting right fielder Liam Moreno (State College of Florida) launched a grand slam to highlight a five-run inning.

Green Bay refused to quit as they put together another run in the eighth inning. Jayson Jones (Arkansas) hit an RBI single to score Andrew Harris (UW-Parkside). The Rockers would fall short, however, as they held onto the lead in the ninth.

Green Bay was able to outhit the Mallards on the night with 11 base knocks compared to Madison's nine. For Green Bay, Kendal Ewell (Illinois-Chicago) and Cooper Kelly (Kansas) had multi-hit days alongside Jones and Jackson.

In the Great Lakes West Standings, the Rockers are 17-15 in the second half. Overall, the Rockers remain well above .500 at 38-30.

Up next for the Rockers is the penultimate series of the regular season. Green Bay will first travel to Herr Baker Field Wednesday night before hosting the Dock Spiders on Thursday. The first pitch for Wednesday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

