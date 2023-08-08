Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting
August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
Green Bay, WI - Madison and Green Bay traded blows in the early innings, but ultimately a Liam Moreno go-ahead grand slam in the seventh completed the comeback for the Mallards, as they won a thriller 8-7 over the Rockers for the team's fifth consecutive win.
The Mallards picked the right time to get hot near the end of the season, but Tuesday did not start that way. Green Bay started the scoring in the first and added in the second. The real damage occured in the fourth as the Rockers took an early 6-2 lead. But never count this Mallards team out.
After scratching a run back in the sixth, the Mallards loaded the bases for Moreno, and with one swing of the bat, the Mallards erupted to an 8-6 lead. The grand slam was Moreno's first home run of 2023.
Alex Harrell also had a fantastic night at the plate - 4-for-5 with a home run, triple, two doubles and two RBI. Harrell is batting .448 since joining the team in late July and has at least one hit in seven of his eight games played.
Madison returns home to Warner Park on Wednesday for their most important series of the year against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The team would clinch a playoff spot with a sweep over the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:05 Wednesday night.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023
- Stingers Create History in Final Matchup Against Hot Tots with 21-0 Victory - Willmar Stingers
- Dogs Feast on Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting - Madison Mallards
- Wausau Scores Seven in Ninth, Beats Fond du Lac 11-4 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Come Up Short Against Madison in a One-Run Ball Game - Green Bay Rockers
- Chinooks Split Series with Rafters to Snap Losing Streak - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rox Earn Playoff Spot, Win 9-1 Over Duluth - St. Cloud Rox
- Jacks Grab the Final Game of the Series - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kalamazoo Wins Ninth Game of Their Last 10 - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Growlers Secure Record-Breaking Win over Traverse City - Kalamazoo Growlers
- Rockers Aim to Split Season Series with Mallards - Green Bay Rockers
- Huge Honkers Comeback Leads to Late-Inning Win - Rochester Honkers
- Rafters Grab Big Early Lead, Slash Lakeshore in the First Game of the Series - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Stingers Open Four-Game Homestand Strong, Outmuscle Hot Tots 14-3 - Willmar Stingers
- MoonDogs Offense Falls Flat in Loss to Larks - Mankato MoonDogs
- Rockers Drop Series Opener to Mallards, Win Streak Ends at Four - Green Bay Rockers
- Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks 11-6 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Madison Mallards Stories
- Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting
- Madison Flawless on Both Sides of the Scorecard, Take Opener in Green Bay
- Unexpected Power Pushes Madison to Important Series Sweep
- Madison Wins Second Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes in Sight
- Madison Stays in Chase, Splits with Wausau