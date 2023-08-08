Madison Wins Fifth Straight - Sweep Green Bay in Final Regular Season Meeting

Green Bay, WI - Madison and Green Bay traded blows in the early innings, but ultimately a Liam Moreno go-ahead grand slam in the seventh completed the comeback for the Mallards, as they won a thriller 8-7 over the Rockers for the team's fifth consecutive win.

The Mallards picked the right time to get hot near the end of the season, but Tuesday did not start that way. Green Bay started the scoring in the first and added in the second. The real damage occured in the fourth as the Rockers took an early 6-2 lead. But never count this Mallards team out.

After scratching a run back in the sixth, the Mallards loaded the bases for Moreno, and with one swing of the bat, the Mallards erupted to an 8-6 lead. The grand slam was Moreno's first home run of 2023.

Alex Harrell also had a fantastic night at the plate - 4-for-5 with a home run, triple, two doubles and two RBI. Harrell is batting .448 since joining the team in late July and has at least one hit in seven of his eight games played.

Madison returns home to Warner Park on Wednesday for their most important series of the year against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters. The team would clinch a playoff spot with a sweep over the Rafters. First pitch is set for 6:05 Wednesday night.

