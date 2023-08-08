Rockers Aim to Split Season Series with Mallards

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers take a big swing

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers take a big swing(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, WI. - The Rockers will host their fourth straight game at Capital Credit Union Park as the Madison Mallards return to Ashwaubenon for the final time this regular season. Green Bay trails Madison 6-5 in the overall season series, with a chance to split Tuesday night at six games apiece. The first pitch for Tuesday night's game is set for 6:35 p.m.

In Monday night's game, the Rockers fell to the Mallards 13-0 in the series opener. A five-run inning for Madison would shift the momentum when they hit three home runs. Former Rocker David Melfi (Wagner) hit two home runs and drove five runs home in the contest.

With the loss, the Rockers are now 17-14 in the second half but remain just two games out for first place in the Great Lakes West division. The team's overall record remains well above .500 at 38-29.

On the hill for the Rockers in Tuesday night's game is Ty Thurman (Colorado State-Pueblo). Thurman will be making his second appearance for the team and first start on the mound. In the one inning he's thrown, he did not allow an earned run and struck out a batter.

AJ Anzai (Chapman) is one of the bats who has experienced success at the plate over the last few games. He's built up a five-game hit streak and has three RBIs over that span of play.

Tuesday night's game is another edition of 2-for-1 Ticket Tuesday. Any box seat tickets across the park can be purchased at half price.

After Tuesday night's contest, the Rockers move into their second to last series of the regular season. The team will travel to Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday to play the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders before returning to Ashwaubenon for the final home game of the regular season.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.