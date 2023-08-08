Chinooks Split Series with Rafters to Snap Losing Streak

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Lakeshore Chinooks News Release







In their penultimate home game, the Lakeshore Chinooks (12-21) defeated the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (18-14) 5-4 Tuesday night, snapping their six-game losing streak.

"It was good to get a win," Lakeshore catcher Will Johannes said. "That's all I've really got. It's good to get a win."

The Chinooks struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Drew Townsend hit a leadoff double and Jack Counsell followed with an RBI single to give Lakeshore a 1-0 lead.

With one out, Counsell stole second base and advanced to third on a throwing error. Johannes then cleared the bases with a two-run home run to straight away center, putting the Chinooks ahead 3-0 heading into the second inning.

"My whole approach was fastball away and adjust," Johannes said. "I ended up getting a fastball pretty middle and just put a good swing on it."

In the top of the fifth, Wisconsin Rapids broke through offensively. After one quick out, a fielding error was made by Jack Counsell to put a runner on first. A single and a pass ball put runners on second and third.

Lakeshore starter Michael Carpenter then threw a wild pitch to bring in the Rafters' first run of the night. Ty Johnson's RBI groundout cut Wisconsin Rapids' deficit to one run heading into the bottom of the inning.

The Chinooks tacked on an insurance run in the bottom of the seventh. With two outs, Jacob Nelson was hit by a pitch and stole second base to get into scoring position. Townsend then singled up the middle to bring Nelson home and put Lakeshore in front 4-2.

"(He's) been huge," Johannes said about Townsend this season. "Townie always seems to put good swings on balls, even though (the) stats might not show it. He's hitting the ball really well, some of the time he just gets unlucky."

In the bottom of the eight, Lakeshore's offense added another run to its lead. Adam Cootway got hit by a pitch and advanced to second base on a balk to lead off the frame. Carson Hansen then hit a one-out single to right field that put the Chinooks on top 5-2.

Wisconsin Rapids would score two runs in the top of the ninth, but it wouldn't be enough as Lakeshore split the series to grab its 12th win of the second half.

Townsend and Counsell both went 2-for-4 and combined for two RBIs. Carpenter (1-0) got the win, pitching 5.2 innings while striking out seven. Lakeshore reliever Nolan Kahle earned the save as he got the final two outs of the game.

Lakeshore will start its three-game road trip tomorrow in Wausau against the Woodchucks. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m. CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.