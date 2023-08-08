Dock Spiders Fall to Woodchucks 11-6

August 8, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release









Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Amar Tsengeg

(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders) Fond du Lac Dock Spiders pitcher Amar Tsengeg(Fond du Lac Dock Spiders)

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders dropped their fifth straight game to the Woodchucks 11-6 at Athletic Park on Monday night. The Dock Spiders tallied one run in the top of the first as Drew Barragan (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) cranked an RBI single with the bases loaded, which scored Jake Surane (Wisconsin-Oshkosh). The Woodchucks tied the game in the bottom of the first as a ground ball from Trent Van Ess (Wisconsin-Stevens Point) turned into a 6-4-3 double play that netted the Dock Spiders two quick outs but scored Michael Adair (Dayton). In the bottom of the second, the Woodchucks notched five runs, capped off by a solo home run from Ryan Blanchard (Feather River). The Dock Spiders tied the game at 6-6 in the top of fourth after they scored six unanswered runs across the top of the third and fourth innings, topped off by an RBI double from Seth Sweet-Chick (Nevada). In the bottom of the fourth, the Woodchucks retaliated as they scratched four runs, which gave them a 10-6 lead. The Chucks scored an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth which sealed the deal as they took the victory over the Dock Spiders.

Woodchucks reliever Brock Turkington (Ripon) earned the win, his first of the season. Dock Spiders starter Amar Tsengeg (Northwestern) was tagged with his sixth loss of the season. The Dock Spiders fell to 28-39 on the season, 15-17 in the second half. The Dock Spiders will be back at Herr-Baker Field on Tuesday night as they take on the Wausau Woodchucks. It's bang for your buck night with 107.1 The Bull. Enjoy hot dogs, 16 oz. Pepsi products, and 16 oz. domestic beers (for those of legal drinking age) for 2$. Tickets are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.