Steelheads Announce New Arena Host for 2024-25 Season

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Brampton Steelheads introduced a new bilingual in-arena host for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Pune, India native Haspreet Singh will serve as in-arena host and on-camera personality for Steelheads home games, carrying out all on-ice and in-crowd promotions and activities in both English and a mix of Punjabi and Hindi. He will also serve as the host for select community events and appearances.

When asked why he wanted to take on the new position with the Steelheads "It makes me feel connected to the sport of hockey, the fans and the community. When you look at Steelheads, you see the potential and growth and the desire to become champion just like the run they had in 2017, and it's my honor to be part of the Steelheads family."

Haspreet grew up in Pune, India with a passion for sports. As a kid he was a national level swimmer, a state level cricket player and roller skater and earned an international medal in karate. Haspreet moved to Canada in 2021 where he began his sports management degree at Durham College. It was there that while attending a rugby match, Athletic Director Ken Babcock, asked a group of students if anyone was able to host the game. Haspreet volunteered to take the mic and never looked back. He has gone on to become the PA announcer for the Humber Hawks in multiple sports including volleyball, soccer, basketball and others.

Haspreet's passion for hockey grew from watching a Toronto Maple Leafs documentary. "When I moved to Canada, the people here had the same excitement as people in my country had about cricket. And that came as a benefit to me because as a sports enthusiast, I wanted to learn this sport which is also the national sport of the country in winters. And it became easily accessible because of the large community of people loving the game of hockey. And that's what attracted me towards hockey - the people."

President and Owner Elliott Kerr expressed the team's excitement. "We are very excited to welcome Haspreet to our Steelheads family. We love his passion for our sport and also his passion for our community. He totally cares and wants to help make a difference, as all of us in the Steelheads organization want to do as well."

Haspreet also spoke to the community that has never experienced a hockey game. "I would tell them that hockey is a fun game to be a part of and if you always wanted to see a hockey game but wanted someone who could explain the game and entertain you in the language you understand when you are in the crowd, I have got your back. My announcements will be in English, as well as Hindi & Punjabi language, so, to make you feel connected to the game, is my responsibility.

