67's Ekberg and Dietsch Named to Inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game

December 5, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are proud to announce that two of their players, forward Filip Ekberg and defenceman Kaleb Dietsch, have been selected to the Eastern Conference roster for the inaugural Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, presented by Enbridge Gas.

"We are extremely proud of Filip and Kaleb for the work they have done to earn this opportunity," said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "We look forward to watching them compete on this stage, alongside some of our league's top players."

The game will take place on January 15, 2025, at the Brantford Civic Centre and will feature the top 2025 NHL Entry Draft prospects from the Ontario Hockey League's Eastern and Western Conferences.

Ekberg, 17, was drafted 33rd overall by Ottawa in the 2024 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. He has suited up in 20 games for the 67's this season, scoring seven goals, nine assists and 16 points including two overtime winners. Ekberg will also represent Sweden in the upcoming World Junior A Challenge in Camrose, Alberta, from December 9 - 15, 2024. Before joining the 67's, he played for Almtuna IS in Sweden, recording 12 goals and 29 points in 54 games at the U20 level.

Dietsch,17, was selected 46th overall by Ottawa in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. After recovering from an injury that required him to miss the start of the season, he returned to action on October 17 against the Niagara IceDogs. He has since played 18 games for the 67's.

