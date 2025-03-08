67's Kimi Körbler to Return Home to Switzerland

OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's announced today that import forward Kimi Körbler will be returning home to address a health-related issue that arose during the season.

"Kimi Körbler has been dealing with a health-related issue throughout most of the season. After much discussion with Kimi and our medical staff, it was determined that the best course of action was for Kimi to return to his home in Switzerland to receive treatment and focus on his health" said 67's General Manager James Boyd. "Kimi is an exceptional teammate. We thank him for his effort and persistence to play this season".

The 67's fully support Kimi and wish him the best during his recovery.

Körbler, 18, was selected 117th overall by Ottawa in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. The Davos, Switzerland native has suited up in 99 games as a Barber Pole, scoring 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points.

