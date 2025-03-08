Bowen Stops 34 as Petes Beat 67's in Shootout

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes centre Braydon McCallum breaks through the Ottawa 67's

(Ottawa, ON) - On Saturday, March 8, the Peterborough Petes were in the Nation's Capital to wrap up the season series with the Ottawa 67's. The Petes scored twice in the third period to tie the game, before winning 4-3 in a shootout.

Zach Bowen led the way for Peterborough, stopping 34/37 and all three shootout attempts for the win. Quinton Pagé, Brennan Faulkner, and Brady Stonehouse scored, while Caden Taylor, Braydon McCallum, Francis Parish, Aiden Young, Gavin Bryant, and Jonathan Melee all picked up an assist. Caden Taylor scored the lone goal in the shootout to give the Petes the win.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Ottawa Goal (11:40) - Luca Pinelli (32), Assists - Frankie Marrelli (18), Filip Ekberg (19)

Second Period:

Ottawa Goal (12:19) - Will Gerrior (29), Assists - Frankie Marrelli (19), Cooper Foster (29)

Peterborough Goal (18:37) - Quinton Pagé (9), Assists - Caden Taylor (15), Braydon McCallum (19)

Third Period:

Ottawa Goal (1:02) - Cooper Foster (18), Assists - Matthew Mayich (31), Bradley Horner (8)

Peterborough Goal (2:45) - Brennan Faulkner (6), Assists - Francis Parish (10), Aiden Young (19)

Peterborough Goal (13:29) - Brady Stonehouse (14), Assists - Gavin Bryant (14), Jonathan Melee (14)

Overtime Period:

No Score

Shootout:

OTT - Caden Kelly (No Goal)

PBO - Caden Taylor (Goal)

OTT - Filip Ekberg (No Goal)

PBO - Braydon McCallum (No Goal)

OTT - Nathan Amidovski (No Goal)

The Petes are back in action on Wednesday, March 12, when they host the Brampton Steelheads. The Petes will be wearing their Real Canadian Superstore contest winning jersey design. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

