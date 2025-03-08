Game Preview: Spirit vs. Brantford Bulldogs, Hockey for the Homeless

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (36-23-2-1) host the Brantford Bulldogs (39-18-5-0) on Saturday, March 8th at the Dow Event Center.

Today's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

The Spirit hold their annual Hockey for the Homeless game on Saturday. Specialty jerseys designed by the Spirit players themselves will be worn during the game and auctioned off afterwards. Proceeds will benefit the Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak, WNEM TV 5+

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, March 6th where they defeated the Barrie Colts 7-4. After falling behind 2-0 early in the first period, the Spirit rattled off six unanswered goals. Kaeden Johnston scored twice while Kristian Epperson had two goals and two assists.

Brantford last played on Friday, March 7th where they defeated the Flint Firebirds 4-2. Similarly, the Bulldogs fell behind by a pair before scoring four unanswered goals. Nick Lardis netted two goals, including the game-winner, while Thomas Budnick tallied two assists. Ryerson Leenders stopped 34 of 36 Flint shots.

This Season:

Saginaw and Brantford have faced off once so far this season, with the Bulldogs winning 4-2 back on February 7th on home ice. Brantford got the scoring started in the first as they scored two powerplay goals off the sticks of Nick Lardis and Marek Vanacker. Saginaw responded with the lone goal of the second period as PJ Forgione found the back of the net. The Spirit then tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Igor Chernyshov 3:57 into the third period. The Bulldogs went on to score two more in the third, including Lardis' second of the game to secure a 4-2 victory over the Spirit.

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently riding a 28-game point streak. During those 28 games Misa has totaled 28 goals and 35 assists. Should the Spirit captain find the score sheet on Saturday night, he'll tie the longest scoring streak in the OHL this season (Easton Cowan, 29 games). With his goal on Thursday, Zayne Parekh became the first OHL defensemen since Ryan Ellis (2010-11) to record 100 points in a season. In 57 games this season, Parekh has 32 goals and 68 assists. Kristian Epperson is coming off a four-point performance against Barrie on Thursday. Through 52 games this season, Epperson has 74 points (25G-49A).

Nick Lardis is leading the OHL in goals with 68 after Friday night's two-goal performance. In 60 games, Lardis has added 42 assists for a total of 110 points. He looks to become the eighth 70-goal scorer in OHL history, and the first since John Tavares in 2007. Patrick Thomas leads the OHL in assists with 73 on the season and has recorded a point in 11 of his last 12 games. Jake O'Brien has been solid in his draft eligible campaign. In 61 games this season, O'Brien has 29 goals and 59 assists.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Brantford's NHL Drafted Players:

Nick Lardis (CHI)

Marek Vanacker (CHI)

Cole Brown (NJ)

Patrick Thomas (WSH)

Adam Jiricek (STL)

Tomas Hamara (OTT)

Owen Protz (MTL)

Ryerson Leenders (BUF)

