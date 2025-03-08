Game Day, Game 62, Firebirds vs Sting - 7 p.m.

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 62 - Firebirds vs Sting

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on goals from Chris Thibodeau and Artem Frolov but the Brantford Bulldogs finished with four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win over the Firebirds on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Thibodeau led the Birds with a goal and an assist in the loss.

THE PLAYOFF PICTURE: Flint enters Saturday night's game sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference with seven games remaining in the regular season. The Firebirds trail the fifth-place Erie Otters by seven points. They are five points up on the seventh-place Sarnia Sting and eight points ahead of the Soo Greyhounds and Owen Sound Attack, who are tied for eighth. Flint's magic number to clinch a playoff spot is seven. Any combination of seven points gained by the Firebirds or lost by the Attack would put Flint in the playoffs.

ON SPECIAL TEAMS: The Firebirds went 1-for-1on the penalty kill on Friday night against Brantford and have now killed off 18 consecutive penalties. The Birds are 25-for-26 on the penalty kill in their last nine games. Flint went 0-for-2 on the power play on Friday night and is now 0-for-10 with a man advantage in its last four games. The Firebirds are 2-for-37 of the power play in their last 12 games.

WALKING WOUNDED: Flint's scratches on Friday night included Kaden Pitre, Sam McCue, Nathan Aspinall, Evan Konyen and Nolan Collins. The Firebirds were without two overagers and three of their five leading scorers due to a combination of illness and injury.

DOWN THE STRETCH: The Firebirds will play two of their seven remaining regular season games against the Sting. Flint has two games left with Sarnia, two with Saginaw and one with each Owen Sound, Guelph and Soo.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Thibodeau has consecutive multi-point games and has three goals and two assist in his last three games. Prior to that he had one assist in his previous five games...Flint beat Sarnia, 6-2 on February 26. It was the first game in the season series that was decided by more than one goal...the Birds lead the season series, 4-1-0-1.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds will hit the road on Wednesday night in Owen Sound to take on the Attack. Puck drop at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.