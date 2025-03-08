Cole Emerton Commits to the Colts

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts are proud to announce the signing of 2024 third-round selection Cole Emerton to an OHL Education and Scholarship Agreement.

Emerton was drafted 50th overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Vaughan Kings U16 program. In 107 games at the U16 level last season, he registered 85 points (18 goals and 67 assists). Emerton is currently playing for the Toronto Patriots (OJHL) where he has recorded 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) through 50 games. The Oro-Medonte native ranks second in defenceman scoring by a 2008-born in the OJHL.

"Cole is a player who had a terrific U16 season last year with the Vaughan Kings. He's a smooth-skating defenceman with the skill set to find his teammates to generate offensive chances. He's continued to develop his overall game with the Patriots this season by playing against older competition. We're excited to have Cole be a key member of our team next season and look forward to working with him and his family." Commented Head Coach & GM, Marty Williamson.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.