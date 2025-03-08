Lardis Strikes 70; Thomas Sets Record; O'Brien Hat-Trick in 11-3 Win

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







SAGINAW, MICHIGAN. Finishing the Michigan leg of their four-game road trip the Brantford Bulldogs made their only trip to the Dow Event Centre in Saginaw for their 2nd and final meeting of the season with the Saginaw Spirit.

The Bulldogs got a boost in their lineup to open the night with Jake O'Brien returning to action after a one game absence and very quickly made his presence felt. After a wild scramble in front of the Bulldogs goal that saw Ryerson Leenders come up wi...

The middle frame was an offensive romp for the Bulldogs, starting at 1:15 after Marek Vanacker took a high cycle feed from Owen Protz and took a loop around the offensive zone before passing off to Jake O'Brien net front to slam home his 2nd of the ga...

Ryerson Leenders was outstanding in the third period, stopping a 2-on-1 from Michael Misa & Igor Chernyshov before stealing another from Chernyshov in the right circle. The Spirit got one back in the final frame as Xander Velliaris capitalized on a br...

The Brantford Bulldogs return to action on Thursday, March 14th, paying their final visit of the season to the North Bay Battalion with a 7:00pm puck drop.

