Charlie Burns Stops 35/38, Otters' Offense Delivers Seven in Third-Straight Win

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania - Post-Season Dreamin'! Friday night's victory against the Owen Sound Attack clinched Erie's 18th all-time post-season bid - giving Erie back-to-back playoff appearances. Now with the playoff position clinched, the Erie Otters focus on gathering wins and working to move up the seeding ladder ahead of the end of the regular season. With a chance to secure the season-series win against the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday night, there was more to play for than just potential seeding or to find three-straight wins - but the pride of downing another Midwest Division foe in the season. The game night would feature the team's fourth-annual Kids Takeover Game (pres. by expERIEnce Children's Museum), with junior staff running the show from the press box to the bench.

After clinching a postseason berth last night against the Owen Sound Attack, the Otters would look for a repeat performance tonight. The Otters would go on the penalty kill early when Ty Henry would find himself in the box for hooking just 29 seconds into the period. Special teams would be able to get the job done and start their special teams off strong before having a chance to go on the powerplay. With the man advantage, the Otters would be unable to slip the puck past Carter George in net for the Owen Sound Attack. Erie's powerplay would expire, only for them to return to the penalty kill almost immediately. Erie would go two for two on the penalty kill and return to even-strength with ease. Charlie Burns, getting the start for Erie, would face a quick Owen Sound flurry and be able to keep the Attack from breaking the game open. A brief altercation against the boards would see a player from each team sent to the box with 5:28 left in the first, and allow for four-on-four play to commence. With the first period threatening to expire, it would be Malcolm Spence (28) to find the back of the net and crack the game wide open with 4:38 left to play. The Otters would briefly be on four-on-three play after Gabriel Frasca would join Dylan Edwards in the box, but the initial penalties would expire and the Otters would return to a five-on-four man disadvantage. Regardless of the lack of manpower, Sam Alfano (37) would strike to extend the Erie lead with less than three minutes left. In the final minute of play, Dylan Edwards would return to the penalty box and Erie would finish out the frame with four men on the ice. The first period would end with the Otters up 2-0.

Erie would finish out last period's penalty kill, again with ease, to remain perfect on the PK. For the fifth time on the night, the Otters would find themselves back in the penalty box with 17:35 left to play. Just past the four minute mark, Malcolm Spence (29) would strike for his second goal of the night on a shorthanded breakaway to pull the Otters ahead 3-0. The Otters would have another chance on the powerplay after a David Bedkowski high sticking call. For the third time on the night, Erie would be unable to capitalize on the man advantage and the game would resume to five-on-five play. On an imposing Owen Sound forecheck, Charlie Burns would fly post to post to prevent the Attack from getting on the board just ahead of the halfway mark. At 9:55 Landon Hookey (31) would finally break past and cut the Otters' lead to 3-1. Erie would find themselves, once again, on the penalty kill. The Otters would be able to keep their perfect streak going and return to even strength. Tyler Challenger (6) would find the back of the net in his second straight game to put the Otters up 4-1 at 16:15 in the second. In the final minute of play, Owen Sound would surge forward with two back-to-back goals by Harry Nansi (7) and Alec Leonard (3) to slash the Otters' lead to 4-3 going into the third and final period.

In the first two minutes of the third period, Erie would strike back to dash the Owen Sound comeback. Gabriel Frasca (12) would fire the puck past Carter George to give the Otters a 5-3 lead. Erie would have a chance on the powerplay, and while the initial advantage would be unsuccessful, the Otters would score just three seconds after even strength play would resume off the Wesley Royston (12) shot to extend the lead to 6-3. Owen Sound's Landon Hookey would be assessed a 10 minute misconduct at the 8:32 mark. The Otters would go on the powerplay for the second time in the frame with 4:31 left. Erie would finally be able to capitalize on their fifth go at the man advantage with Pano Fimis (27) striking true to put the Otters up 7-3 with under three minutes left to play. The game would come to an end, securing the third victory in a row for the first time since early November. Charlie Burns would record his second straight win with 35 saves off of 38 shots, and Malcolm Spence would have a four-night performance with two goals and two assists.

Erie will now prepare for the penultimate week of the Ontario Hockey League regular season, starting with a Tuesday/Wednesday road series at Windsor and Sarnia. After this final consecutive set of road games, Erie will have just one final game away from the EIA. The Otters will return home on Saturday, March 15 for Golf Night (pres. by Five Iron Golf), and Sunday, March 16 for St. Patrick's Day Game (pres. by Turn 2 Sports Cards & Collectibles), with the first 1000 fans in the building receiving a free 2024-25 Team Card Set, and a post-game autograph session to follow.

