Spirit Fall to Bulldogs on Saturday Night

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release









Saginaw Spirit's Nicholas Sima battles the Brantford Bulldogs' Tomas Hamara and Patrick Thomas

(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young) Saginaw Spirit's Nicholas Sima battles the Brantford Bulldogs' Tomas Hamara and Patrick Thomas(Saginaw Spirit, Credit: Eric Young)

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Brantford Bulldogs 11-3 on Saturday, March 8th. Rookies Jacob Cloutier and Dima Zhilkin both found the back of the net while Liam Storch netted the third goal. Kaleb Papineau got the start in net for Saginaw recording 16 saves on 22 shots. Sammy DiBlasi took a turn in net and tallied two saves on seven shots. Ryerson Leenders was the starting goaltender for Brantford stopping 31 of the 34 shots he faced.

Brantford got the scoring started in the first as Jake O'Brien buried a shot from in front of the crease. Marek Vanacker and Nikolas Rossetto tallied the assists 6:42 into the game.

Just 25 seconds later, the Bulldogs added on as Marek Vanacker tucked a backhand shot past the pad of Papineau. Vanacker's 20th goal of the season gave Brantford an early 2-0 lead.

The Spirit got on the board as Zayne Parekh fired a pass from his knees to Jacob Cloutier, who beat Leenders low to the glove side. Parekh and Calem Mangone picked up the assists as Saginaw made it a 2-1 game midway through the period.

Four seconds into four-on-four play, Nick Lardis found the back of the net from the right-wing faceoff circle. Adam Jiricek and Patrick Thomas recorded the assists as Brantford extended their lead to 3-1.

After 1: SAG 1 - 3 BFD (Total Shots: 12 - 9)

1:15 into the second period, Brantford grew their lead as Jake O'Brien scored his second goal of the game. Marek Vanacker and Owen Protz were credited with the assists which made it a 4-1 game.

The Bulldogs continued to pour it on as Cole Brown buried a shot past Papineau. Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas grabbed the assists.

Sammy DiBlasi replaced Papineau in net for Saginaw after Brown's goal.

Early into a man advantage, Nick Lardis tapped in a pass from Cole Brown for his 70th goal of the season. Brown and Jake O'Brien tallied the assists as Brantford took a 6-1 lead.

Saginaw found an answer as Dima Zhilkin sniped a shot that beat Leenders short-side. Kaeden Johnston and Sebastien Gervais picked up the assists.

Brantford immediately responded as Nikolas Rosetto slapped the puck past DiBlasi. Jake O'Brien and Thomas Budnick recorded the assists 10:31 into the second period.

Calvin Crombie grew Brantford's lead as he fired a one-timer into the back of the Spirit net. Dylan Tsherna tallied the lone assist.

With 4:50 left in the period the Bulldogs added another as Cole Brown tucked the puck around DiBlasi. Patrick Thomas and Thomas Budnick recorded the assists.

The Bulldogs made it 10-2 with 27 seconds left in the second period as Dylan Tsherna found the back of the net. Noah Nelson and Calvin Crombie got the assists.

After 2: SAG 2 - 10 BFD (2nd Period Shots: 10 - 12 Totals Shots: 22 - 21)

Kaleb Papineau was put back in net to start the third period for Saginaw.

The Spirit lit the lamp first in the third as Xander Velliaris deked into the Brantford zone and found Liam Storch in front of the net as he roofed a backhander over Leenders. Velliaris recorded the only assist.

Brantford answered right back as Jake O'Brien completed the hat-trick. Marek Vanacker and Daniel Chen tallied the assists which made it an 11-3 game.

FINAL: SAG 3 - 11 BFD (3rd Period Shots: 12 - 8, Total Shots: 34 - 29)

Powerplays: SAG 0/1 BFD 1/2

Goaltenders: SAG Kaleb Papineau (16 Saves / 22 Shots BFD Ryerson Leenders (31 Saves / 34 Shots W)

Saginaw travels to London to face the Knights on Friday, March 14th. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.

