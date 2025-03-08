Gens Continue North to Take on the Soo

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals continue their road trip north as they head to the Soo looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Sudbury Wolves.

It was not the result the Gens were looking for when they took to the ice against the Wolves failing to capitalize on a couple recent losses by divisional foes. The Generals are now three points back of the Bulldogs for the top spot and two points ahead of the Frontenacs who have a game in hand.

The Soo Greyhounds enter this one in a battle for the final spot in the Western Conference currently sitting ties with Owen Sound. The Greyhounds have had an up and down year all season and their last ten games have been no different going 4-5-1-0 over that stretch.

This is the second of two meeting between these two, and it was the Generals getting the better of the Greyhounds 6-0 in the first one.

Things got going in the first as the Generals grabbed a pair of goals with Anthony Figliomeni and Anthony Martin each found the back of the net. The second period brought more of as they struck twice more this time it was Beckett Sennecke and Lauri Sinivuori.

In the final frame the Gens would once again get two passed the Soo goalie as Colby Barlow and Owen Griffin each got in on the fun making it 6-0 Oshawa.

The Generals return to home ice for their Annual St. Patrick's Day game on March 16th when they host the Sudbury Wolves.

