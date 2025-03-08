Shootout Success Lifts Generals Past Greyhounds

March 8, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals continued their road trip Saturday night, making their first and only visit to Sault Ste. Marie this season after falling 5-3 to the Sudbury Wolves on Friday. The Generals previously faced the Greyhounds at home, dominating with a 6-0 shutout victory in February. Sault Ste. Marie also entered the matchup looking to bounce back from a Friday night loss to the Barrie Colts, extending their losing streak to two games. With both teams eager to return to the win column, it was ultimately the Gens who came out on top in a shootout 4-3 victory.

The opening period was a quiet one, with neither team finding the back of the net. Despite a power play opportunity for the Greyhounds, the score remained 0-0 at the intermission. Oshawa's Isaac Gravelle and Soo's Nolan Lalonde stood tall between the pipes, turning away every shot they faced. The Generals held the edge in shots, outshooting the Greyhounds 12-7.

The second period was full of action, with both teams finding the scoresheet. The Greyhounds struck first, as Marco Mignosa opened the scoring five minutes in. Just two minutes later, Noel Nordh doubled the lead, making it 2-0 for the Soo. Midway through the period, the Generals responded. Brooks Rogowski, with assists from Matthew Buckley and Luke Torrance, buried his 10th goal of the season to cut the deficit in half. As the period wound down, Oshawa went on a power play with just 25 seconds left. The Gens wasted no time, as Philadelphia Flyers prospect Noah Powell capitalized, netting his seventh goal of the season with just 13 seconds remaining to tie the game at 2-2. Torrance picked up his second assist of the night on the play.

The third period saw Noel Nordh net his second goal of the night midway through the frame, putting the Greyhounds ahead 3-2. However, their lead was short-lived. Just 52 seconds later, Lauri Sinivuori answered back for the Generals, scoring his 15th of the season off an assist from Luca Marrelli and Beckett Sennecke, sending the game to overtime tied at 3-3.

Overtime featured chances at both ends, but neither team could find the game-winner, pushing the game to a shootout.

In Round 1, Brady Martin was up first for the Greyhounds but couldn't beat Generals' goaltender Isaac Gravelle. Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Luca Marrelli responded for Oshawa, burying his attempt to give the Gens the edge. Round 2 saw both Noel Nordh and Owen Griffin find the back of the net, keeping the Generals in front. With the game on the line in Round 3, the Greyhounds turned to Marco Mignosa, but Gravelle shut the door, securing a 4-3 shootout victory for the Generals.

The Generals hit the road again on Friday, March 14th, for their seventh and final matchup against the Ottawa 67's this season. Don't miss the action, watch live on Rogers TV and CHL TV, or listen on Oshawa Generals Radio here. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.