Ottawa 67's Celebrate Family Day with Fun Activities on February 17

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's are hosting their annual Family Day game on February 17 at 2:00pm as they face off against the North Bay Battalion inside The Arena at TD Place. This family-friendly event promises an afternoon full of excitement both on and off the ice, with plenty of activities for all ages.

"The Family Day game is a fantastic opportunity to bring everyone together for a fun-filled afternoon of hockey," said REDBLACKS & Ottawa 67's President, Adrian Sciarra. "We're looking forward to creating a memorable experience for our fans of all ages, particularly with the exciting and important matchup in our playoff push."

The Kids Zone at Gate #3 will be the go-to destination for young fans, featuring bouncy castles, poster making, games, and more. Throughout the game, there will be face painting, balloon artists, glitter tattoos, and appearances by characters from popular kids' movies.

In addition to the Kids Zone, those in attendance will witness a sibling showdown between the Amidovski brothers, Nathan and Lirim, as they face off in a battle for playoff positioning.

The Ottawa 67's kick off a four-game week tonight against their Highway 7 rivals, the Peterborough Petes on home ice at 7:00pm.

