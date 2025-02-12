Misa Hits the Century Mark, Spirit Down Greyhounds 8-4

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit center Michael Misa vs. the Soo Greyhounds

Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Soo Greyhounds 8-4 on Wednesday, February 12th. Michael Misa surpassed 100 points on the season as he tallied two goals and an assist. Igor Chernyshov continued his explosive start with two goals and two assists. Andrew Oke got the start in net for Saginaw stopping 25 of the 29 shots he faced. Landon Miller was the starting goaltender for the Greyhounds recording 18 saves on 24 shots. Reid Thomas replaced Miller in net and tallied zero saves on one shot.

The Spirit got on the board first as Michael Misa sent a pass to front of the net as he fell to the ice which found Igor Chernyshov for the game's opener. Misa's 100th point came in his 48th game, making him the fastest in team history to hit the milestone (Cole Perfetti, 56 games, 2019-20). Graydon Jones also tallied an assist which gave Saginaw a 1-0 lead 1:40 into the game.

After 1: SAG 1 - 0 SOO (Total Shots: 11 - 10)

Saginaw capitalized on the powerplay to open the period as Calem Mangone dropped a pass off to Michael Misa crashing the net and Misa fired it home. Mangone and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists as the Spirit took a 2-0 lead.

With 59 seconds left in the period, Noel Nordh found the back of the net while on a 2-on-1. Justin Cloutier recorded the assist while shorthanded which made it a 2-1 game.

After 2: SAG 2 - 1 SOO (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 6 Totals Shots: 18 - 16)

Igor Chernyshov netted his second of the game while on a two-man advantage as he snuck a shot past the pad of Miller. Zayne Parekh and Kristian Epperson picked up the assists just 29 seconds into the third period.

Only 22 seconds later, Kristian Epperson tapped a shot from Igor Chernyshov while on a powerplay. Chernyshov and Calem Mangone recorded the assists and the Spirit took a 4-1 lead.

The Spirit continued to pour it on as Calem Mangone fired a shot through the five-hole of Miller which increased Saginaw's lead to 5-1. Graydon Jones tallied his second assist of the night.

Sebastien Gervais added to the lead as he danced through two Greyhounds defenders and roofed the puck into the back of the net. Graydon Jones and PJ Forgione got the assists.

Reid Thomas replaced Landon Miller in net after Gervais's goal.

The Soo responded as they intercepted a pass in the Saginaw zone and Travis Hayes buried it in the back of the Spirit net. Carson Andrew tallied the assist.

Carson Andrew cut the Saginaw lead to 6-3 as he shoveled a loose puck into the back of the net. David Holub and Justin Cloutier were credited with the assists.

The Greyhounds continued to fight as Brady Martin deflected a shot from Marco Mignosa past Oke. Marco Mignosa and Justin Cloutier recorded the assists with their net empty inside the final five minutes.

Saginaw immediately responded as Zayne Parekh fired a shot past the pad of Thomas, which extended the Spirit lead to 7-4.

With 37.6 seconds remaining in the third period, Michael Misa buried an empty netter for the 8-4 lead. Igor Chernyshov picked up the assist.

FINAL: SAG 8 - 4 SOO (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 13 Total Shots: 26 - 29)

Powerplays: SAG 3/5 SOO 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (25 Saves / 29 Shots W) SOO Landon Miller (18 Saves / 24 Shots L) Reid Thomas (0 Saves / 1 Shot)

Saginaw returns home to face the Windsor Spitfires on Friday, February 14th. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM.

