29 CHL Alumni Are Set to Take Part in the 4 Nations Face-Off

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO, ON - As the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off gets set to begin tonight at 8 p.m. ET between Canada and Sweden, a total of 29 CHL alumni (see complete list of players below) will represent their home countries during this new event being held by the NHL and the NHLPA. The 29 CHL graduates represent nearly 30% of all the players competing at the 4 Nations Face-Off - the most of any development hockey league in the world.

Canada leads all participating nations with 20 CHL alumni, followed by Finland (4), the United States (3), and Sweden (2). The CHL is the only development league in the world to feature at least two alumni on each country participating in the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off. In total, there are 14 graduates hailing from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), 11 from the Western Hockey League (WHL), and four from the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) participating in the event.

With a tournament-high 20 CHL graduates, Canada will aim to win a seventh championship title at what will be their ninth appearance at an NHL International Tournament. Among the CHL alumni competing at this event for Team Canada are Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) - who have all three previously won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's MVP.

On the Swedish roster, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Rickard Rakell (Plymouth Whalers / OHL) is one of two CHL graduates featured on the team. Rakell has previously helped his country to gold-medal showings at the 2012 World Junior Championship as well as the 2018 World Championship, where he led Sweden with 14 points (6G-8A) en route to being named to the tournament's All-Star Team.

On Team Finland, there are a total of four CHL alumni, including Utah Hockey Club defenceman Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL). As one of just eight Finnish defensemen in NHL history to play at least 700 games, Määttä is a two-time Stanley Cup champion (2016 & 2017) and a two-time OHL champion (2012 & 2013).

Finally, among the three CHL alumni on Team USA is Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights / OHL). Tkachuk last represented the United States at the 2016 World Junior Championship when he helped his country secure a bronze medal, the same season in which he won both the OHL championship and Memorial Cup while skating alongside 4 Nations foe and Team Canada forward Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL).

During the current 2024-25 NHL season, of the more than 925 players who played a game in the NHL, over 400 have developed in the CHL, showcasing once again why the CHL continues to be the number one supplier of talent to the NHL.

Stats & Facts

All 13 forwards and three goaltenders on Team Canada developed through the CHL, including the NHL's current scoring leader Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) of the Colorado Avalanche.

Nearly half of Finland's blueline is comprised of CHL graduates: Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL) & Juuso Välimäki (Tri-City Americans / WHL).

Four CHL alumni at the 4 Nations Face-Off have previously won a Memorial Cup: Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads - 2013), Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals - 2015), Mitch Marner (London Knights - 2016) & Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights - 2016).

10 CHL graduates at the 4 Nations Face-Off have previously won a WHL, OHL, or QMJHL title, including Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL), Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL) & Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL).

Six CHL alumni competing at the 4 Nations Face-Off have previously earned a CHL Award, including Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), & Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), who are previous recipients of the David Branch Player of the Year Award as the CHL's Most Outstanding Player.

A total of 14 CHL alumni representing their country at the 4 Nations Face-Off have previously helped their NHL club hoist a Stanley Cup, a list that includes Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), & Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL).

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) and Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL) are two of just three players at the 4 Nations Face-Off to have captained their team to a Stanley Cup.

Among the 29 CHL alumni participating in the 4 Nations Face-Off, 23 CHL graduates have previously helped their country win a gold medal at an international event.

On Tuesday, the QMJHL announced future QMJHL Rookie of the Year winners will be awarded the Sidney-Crosby Trophy starting this season in honour of Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL).

Complete list of the 29 CHL alumni to suit up at the 4 Nations Face-off

Players are listed alongside the CHL club they've played the most games with

Canada (20)

(G) Jordan Binnington (Owen Sound Attack / OHL), St. Louis Blues

(G) Adin Hill (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(G) Samuel Montembeault (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada / QMJHL), Montreal Canadiens

(D) Drew Doughty (Guelph Storm / OHL), Los Angeles Kings

(D) Josh Morrisey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), Winnipeg Jets

(D) Travis Sanheim (Calgary Hitmen / WHL), Philadelphia Flyers

(D) Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

(F) Sam Bennett (Kingston Frontenacs / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Anthony Cirelli (Oshawa Generals / OHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Sidney Crosby (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

(F) Brandon Hagel (Red Deer Rebels / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Seth Jarvis (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Carolina Hurricanes

(F) Travis Konecny (Ottawa 67's / OHL), Philadelphia Flyers

(F) Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL), Colorado Avalanche

(F) Brad Marchand (Moncton Wildcats / QMJHL), Boston Bruins

(F) Mitch Marner (London Knights / OHL), Toronto Maple Leafs

(F) Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL), Edmonton Oilers

(F) Brayden Point (Moose Jaw Warriors / WHL), Tampa Bay Lightning

(F) Sam Reinhart (Kootenay ICE / WHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Mark Stone (Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL), Vegas Golden Knights

Finland (4)

(G) Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury Wolves / OHL), Buffalo Sabres

(D) Henri Jokiharju (Portland Winterhawks / WHL), Buffalo Sabres

(D) Olli Määttä (London Knights / OHL), Utah Hockey Club

(D) Juuso Välimäki (Tri-City Americans / WHL), Utah Hockey Club

Sweden (2)

(D) Rasmus Andersson (Barrie Colts / OHL), Calgary Flames

(F) Rickard Rakell (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), Pittsburgh Penguins

United States (3)

(F) J.T. Miller (Plymouth Whalers / OHL), New York Rangers

(F) Matthew Tkachuk (London Knights / OHL), Florida Panthers

(F) Vincent Trocheck (Saginaw Spirit / OHL), New York Rangers

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.