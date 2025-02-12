Game Day - February 12th - GUE vs. SAR
February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm travel to Sarnia for a mid-week match-up.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Jett Luchanko
Has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 27 games this season
Had 2 goals and 2 assists in his last game
Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting
Easton Wainwright
172nd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
Has 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games this season
Head-to-Head
Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0
Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0
Last 5 Years Sarnia 12-4-1-1 Guelph 6-7-3-2
Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 6-2-1-0 Guelph 3-5-0-1
Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 6-2-0-1 Guelph 3-2-3-1
