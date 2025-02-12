Game Day - February 12th - GUE vs. SAR

February 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Storm travel to Sarnia for a mid-week match-up.

Visit select local bars and restaurants to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Jett Luchanko

Has 36 points (15 goals, 21 assists) in 27 games this season

Had 2 goals and 2 assists in his last game

Who to Watch - Sarnia Sting

Easton Wainwright

172nd overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

Has 35 points (13 goals, 22 assists) in 47 games this season

Head-to-Head

Head to Head 2024/2025 Reg. Sarnia 1-0-0-0 Guelph 0-1-0-0

Head to Head 2023/2024 Reg. Sarnia 1-1-2-0 Guelph 3-0-1-0

Last 5 Years Sarnia 12-4-1-1 Guelph 6-7-3-2

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Sarnia Sarnia 6-2-1-0 Guelph 3-5-0-1

Last 5 Years SAR vs. GUE @ Guelph Sarnia 6-2-0-1 Guelph 3-2-3-1

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2024-2025 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.